5-Star DE Shemar Turner Commits to Texas A&M over Alabama, Georgia, More

Shemar Turner, the wildly talented defensive end from DeSoto High School in Texas, will play college football for Texas A&M.

Turner announced his decision to play for the Aggies on Saturday:

Turner is regarded as one of the best players in the 2021 recruiting class, regardless of position. The Texas native is a 5-star prospect, fourth-ranked strong-side defensive and No. 31 player overall, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Gabe Brooks of 247Sports offered this scouting report for Turner:

"Good size and frame potential for potential position- and scheme-versatile roles. College-ready size for some spots with the space to bulk to 290-300 range if desired. Experience playing end and inside in a predominantly four-man front. Flashes impressive pursuit ability and straight-line closing speed relative to size. Generally a solid tackler who can arrive with power as a hitter. Shows encouraging pass-rush instincts when aligned inside."

Turner was an impact player on the defensive line at DeSoto. He had 17 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks over his final two seasons. He's already listed at 6'3" and 282 pounds, so with more room to fill out his frame, there's no concern about him being physically capable of handling himself against college offensive linemen as soon as next season.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher is on quite a roll with the Aggies. He's led the program to a second-place finish in the SEC West, with their lone defeat coming against Alabama.

Texas A&M climbed into the top five of the Associated Press poll in 2020 for the first time in eight years.

Since arriving in College Station in December 2017, the Aggies' recruiting has taken off under Fisher. They finished in the top six of 247Sports' national rankings each of the previous two years.

Turner is a player from the state of Texas that every program in the area should have been actively pursuing because of his natural talent. He wound up picking Texas A&M, adding the growing collection of elite players on the roster.

Even though Alabama will always be the favorite in the SEC as long as Saban is head coach, Texas A&M has the foundation to challenge for a conference title now and in the future.