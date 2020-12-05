NBA Free Agents 2020: Rumors and Predictions for Isaiah Thomas, Pau Gasol, More

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

We're now more than two weeks into NBA free agency, and unsurprisingly, most of the big-name players are off the market. Many of the proverbial dominoes fell within the first few days, but arguably the biggest—newly minted NBA champion Anthony Davis—didn't land until late this week.

To no one's shock, Davis re-upped with the Los Angeles Lakers on a new five-year max deal.

It was always widely assumed that Davis would return to Los Angeles, but now that the move is official, the collective basketball world can turn its attention back to the players who are still available.

We're down to mostly role-players, aging veterans and potential comeback stories at this point, but that doesn't mean that some of them won't have a substantial impact on the coming season.

Here, you'll find rumors and predictions for some of the top remaining options.