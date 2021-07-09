5-Star Center Jalen Washington Commits to UNC over MSU, Indiana, More

Source: 247Sports

Power forward Jalen Washington committed to the University of North Carolina on Friday.

Washington told On 3 Recruits about his decision:

In addition to the Tar Heels, Washington had offers from Michigan State, Indiana and Stanford, among others.

247Sports composite ranks Washington as a 5-star prospect, the No. 1 player in the state of Indiana and the 21st-best player in the country in the class of 2022.

The 6'9", 210-pounder also held offers from Louisville, Purdue, Illinois and Duke.

National basketball analyst Brian Snow saw plenty of potential in Washington and believes he'll be able to stretch the floor in college:

"Has ideal combination of size, length, skill and athleticism at the forward position. Has a huge wingspan and great hands, A new age power forward with tremendous upside. Can make shots from three, score down low or create off the dribble, A do-it-all player. A tremendous rebounder and someone who should be able to defend all over the court. He has to continue to get stronger and more consistent with his motor, but the physical tools and skills are there for him to be an elite prospect."

Tar Heels fans can expect him to make an instant impact and contend for key minutes right away, if not earn a role in the starting lineup.



Washington's commitment is an excellent indication that new North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis won't have any problems continuing the school's storied history of recruiting elite prospects.

Davis is taking over for Roy Williams. The 51-year-old knows the Tar Heels well, playing for the program from 1988 to 1992 and spending the last 10 seasons as an assistant under Williams.

Adding Washington to the roster in 2022 is a strong first step to ensure North Carolina will be a big factor in the always competitive ACC.