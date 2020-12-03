DeMarcus Cousins on Rockets' John Wall Trade: We Have 'Dreamed' of Reuniting

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

John Wall's blockbuster trade to the Houston Rockets may have been startling for the long-time Washington Wizards star but it helped fulfill a longtime wish of reuniting on the court with one of his best friends.

Rockets forward DeMarcus Cousins said Thursday he and Wall have "planned and dreamed about" playing together in the NBA for a long time. He said the two have known each other since they were 14, even before they joined forces at the University of Kentucky. Cousins said Wall was even a groomsman in his wedding.

"It's an incredible feeling," Cousins said. "... We're super excited. There's obviously a chemistry between me and him from our college days."

After helping each other show off their talents in college and reach the NBA, the two will now look to rehabilitate their careers together.

Cousins signed a one-year deal in Houston after tearing his ACL with the Los Angeles Lakers in August 2019—an injury that came a little more than a year after he suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon. Wall underwent season-ending surgery on his left heel in January 2019, which then developed an infection. A fall in his home a month later led to a ruptured left Achilles tendon of his own and put him out of commission for another 12 months.

Both players have said they're fully healthy and ready to contribute moving forward.

Now they'll get the chance to do so together for the first time since 2010, when Wall was selected No. 1 overall by the Wizards and Cousins went No. 5 to the Sacramento Kings.

Their professional careers have included as many highs as lows. At least for now, they can face the next season together and prove they remain elite talents in the NBA.

"I'm pretty sure he's just as grateful for this moment as I am," Cousins said.

Rockets fans will get to see what the two can do together when the season opens in late December.