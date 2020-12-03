Serge Ibaka Says Kawhi Leonard Friendship Significant Factor in Joining Clippers

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard apparently made a strong impression on Serge Ibaka when they were teammates with the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Ibaka said his friendship with Leonard led to him joining the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent.

