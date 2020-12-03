    Serge Ibaka Says Kawhi Leonard Friendship Significant Factor in Joining Clippers

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 3, 2020

    Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka, left, talks with teammate Kawhi Leonard during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The Raptors won 114-105. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    Kawhi Leonard apparently made a strong impression on Serge Ibaka when they were teammates with the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season. 

    Speaking to reporters Thursday, Ibaka said his friendship with Leonard led to him joining the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent. 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

