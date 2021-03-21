Report: Hornets' LaMelo Ball Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Wrist Injury

Steve Reed/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball's season may be over due to a wrist injury suffered during Saturday's 125-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Hornets announced Ball has a fractured bone in his wrist and are officially listing him as out indefinitely, pending further evaluation.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ball is expected to miss the rest of this season, though he's seeking a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis.

Ball continued to play in the second half against the Clippers after falling on his wrist early in the game.

Ball has quickly established himself as the face of the franchise in Charlotte. The organization selected him No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA draft, though he was generally regarded as the best player in this year's draft class.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman had him ranked as the top 2020 draft prospect, calling him "Trae Young with 6'7" size."

The Hornets added help around Ball to ease the burden on him. Gordon Hayward was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics during the offseason. Returning starters Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier are also solid role players.

Ball's development has made the Hornets one of the best breakout stories of the 2020-21 season. He's the Rookie of the Year favorite, averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

With Ball out of action for the time being, Hornets head coach James Borrego will turn to Devonte' Graham and Malik Monk as his primary point guards.