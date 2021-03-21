    Report: Hornets' LaMelo Ball Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Wrist Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021
    Alerted 14m ago in the B/R App

    LaMelo Ball, selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA draft, holds up his jersey during an introductory news conference on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Steve Reed)
    Steve Reed/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball's season may be over due to a wrist injury suffered during Saturday's 125-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers

    The Hornets announced Ball has a fractured bone in his wrist and are officially listing him as out indefinitely, pending further evaluation.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ball is expected to miss the rest of this season, though he's seeking a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis.

    Ball continued to play in the second half against the Clippers after falling on his wrist early in the game. 

    Ball has quickly established himself as the face of the franchise in Charlotte. The organization selected him No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA draft, though he was generally regarded as the best player in this year's draft class. 

    B/R's Jonathan Wasserman had him ranked as the top 2020 draft prospect, calling him "Trae Young with 6'7" size."

    The Hornets added help around Ball to ease the burden on him. Gordon Hayward was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics during the offseason. Returning starters Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier are also solid role players. 

    Ball's development has made the Hornets one of the best breakout stories of the 2020-21 season. He's the Rookie of the Year favorite, averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    With Ball out of action for the time being, Hornets head coach James Borrego will turn to Devonte' Graham and Malik Monk as his primary point guards. 

    Related

      LaMelo to Miss Rest of Season

      Hornets rookie is expected to miss the rest of the season with a fractured right wrist

      LaMelo to Miss Rest of Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo to Miss Rest of Season

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Embiid: Star 'Feeling a Lot Better' Than Expected After Injury

      Embiid: Star 'Feeling a Lot Better' Than Expected After Injury
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid: Star 'Feeling a Lot Better' Than Expected After Injury

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Hornets March Madness Mock Draft Roundup, Players to Watch

      Hornets March Madness Mock Draft Roundup, Players to Watch
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Hornets March Madness Mock Draft Roundup, Players to Watch

      At The Hive
      via At The Hive

      Nick Nurse Fined $50K

      Raptors HC fined for throwing facemask toward the stands and directing profanity toward official (Shams)

      Nick Nurse Fined $50K
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nick Nurse Fined $50K

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report