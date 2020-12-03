    Jets' Adam Gase: 'I Haven't Done a Good Enough Job' Developing Sam Darnold

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase took responsibility Thursday for the fact that quarterback Sam Darnold hasn't progressed as much as hoped three years into his NFL career.

    According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Gase said: "I came here to help him and help him develop his career, and we haven't been able to do that. That's why these games are so important, to help him continue to grow. I haven't done a good enough job."

    Darnold has been limited to seven games this season, having gone 0-7 as a starter for the 0-11 Jets.

    The Jets selected Darnold third overall in 2018 out of USC. He was the second quarterback off the board behind only Baker Mayfield, who went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

    Darnold was shaky as a rookie, completing 57.7 percent of his passes for 2,865 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, but he made progress last season.

    In 13 starts, Darnold went 7-6, increased his completion percentage to 61.9 and threw for 3,024 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 picks.

    Darnold and the Jets have taken a significant step back this season, however, to the point that it seems like a near certainty New York will have a new starting quarterback and head coach next year.

    In Darnold's seven starts, he has completed just 58.7 percent of his attempts for 1,242 yards, three touchdowns and eight interceptions. That included 197 yards, no touchdowns and two picks in last week's 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

    That marked Darnold's first game since Week 8 because of a shoulder injury.

    Even if Darnold plays significantly better to end the season, it is difficult to envision the Jets passing on the opportunity to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence if they land the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and he goes pro. Even if the Jets lose out on the No. 1 pick, taking Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is likely more attractive than keeping Darnold as well.

    Also, Gase has the makings of a lame-duck coach, as he owns a 7-20 record in his two seasons with the Jets.

    Ownership hoped Gase would get the most out of Darnold when it hired him in January 2019, and while the QB made positive steps last season, it has essentially all been undone in 2020.

    To make matters worse, the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills took Josh Allen and the Baltimore Ravens took 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson later in the first round of the 2018 draft, meaning the Jets could have had either but chose Darnold.

    These next few weeks are big for Darnold's career, but that is likely because he will be auditioning for other teams rather than for the Jets.

