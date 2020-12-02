    Sting Agrees to Multiyear AEW Contract, Makes Debut on Dynamite

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2020

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - WWE Superstar Sting makes his first ever WrestleMania appearance at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Santa Clara, CA. WrestleMania broke the Levi’s Stadium attendance record at 76,976 fans from all 50 states and 40 countries. (Don Feria/AP Images for WWE)
    Don Feria/Associated Press

    For the first time since 2001, Sting is back on TNT.

    The legend made a surprise appearance on Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite, coming to the aid of Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin and Arn Anderson during an attack from Team Taz.

    AEW subsequently announced on the broadcast that Sting signed a multiyear contract with the promotion.

    It's unclear if the 61-year-old will compete in an in-ring capacity. Sting has not competed in the ring since a match against Seth Rollins in 2015, when he suffered a serious neck injury as a result of a buckle bomb. He subsequently announced his retirement at his 2016 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

