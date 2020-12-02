Sting Agrees to Multiyear AEW Contract, Makes Debut on Dynamite

Don Feria/Associated Press

For the first time since 2001, Sting is back on TNT.

The legend made a surprise appearance on Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite, coming to the aid of Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin and Arn Anderson during an attack from Team Taz.

AEW subsequently announced on the broadcast that Sting signed a multiyear contract with the promotion.

It's unclear if the 61-year-old will compete in an in-ring capacity. Sting has not competed in the ring since a match against Seth Rollins in 2015, when he suffered a serious neck injury as a result of a buckle bomb. He subsequently announced his retirement at his 2016 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

