LiAngelo Ball, Pistons Reportedly Agree to Non-Guaranteed 1-Year Contract

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons have continued their busy offseason, reportedly agreeing to a deal with LiAngelo Ball.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ball will sign a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Pistons.

Older brother Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans borrowed a catchphrase from another organization to congratulate the 22-year-old on Twitter:

After not being selected in the 2018 NBA draft, Ball has spent time playing in different leagues in the United States. He played with the Los Angeles Ballers in the Junior Basketball Association, the league started by his father, LaVar Ball.

LiAngelo spent most of last season as a practice player with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League. The 6'5" wing didn't appear in a game with the team before the season was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Pistons are an ideal landing spot for Ball because the front office is in the midst of trying to rebuild the organization. They are coming off a 20-46 record last season and have missed the playoffs nine times in the past 11 years.





