    AEW Winter Is Coming Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

    Erik Beaston@@ErikBeastonFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2020

    AEW Winter Is Coming Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

    0 of 1

      Credit: All Elite Wrestling

      Winter is coming, All Elite Wrestling declared ahead of Wednesday's Dynamite, a show featuring Jon Moxley's defense of Kenny Omega for the world championship.

      That encounter headlined a broadcast that featured the latest chapter in intensely personal rivalries, several stars seeking much-needed wins and a potentially career-altering battle royal.

      Who emerged from the evening's landmark broadcast with gold, diamonds and riding a wave of momentum as 2020 draws to a close? Find out now with this recap of the December 2 presentation.



    Match Card

    1 of 1

      Already announced for the evening's blockbuster broadcast are:

          

      • AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
      • Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin vs. Will Hobbs and Ricky Starks
      • Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Jericho
      • Dr. Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch
      • Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal

          

      Coverage of the biggest episode of Dynamite ever begins at 8:00 PM.