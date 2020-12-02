AEW Winter Is Coming Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Winter is coming, All Elite Wrestling declared ahead of Wednesday's Dynamite, a show featuring Jon Moxley's defense of Kenny Omega for the world championship.

That encounter headlined a broadcast that featured the latest chapter in intensely personal rivalries, several stars seeking much-needed wins and a potentially career-altering battle royal.

Who emerged from the evening's landmark broadcast with gold, diamonds and riding a wave of momentum as 2020 draws to a close? Find out now with this recap of the December 2 presentation.





