College Football Playoff 2020: How Top Teams Outside the Top 4 Can Get In

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State are best positioned to reach the College Football Playoff, but the 2020 season still has three weekends to play.

Six additional teams—Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Miami and Oklahoma—remain in the conversation. Save for Florida, however, each of the CFB possibilities outside the Top Four require some assistance.

What exactly do those paths entail? Step right up and get your hypotheticals!

These teams are ordered based on the likelihood of a CFP bid. We've also added No. 13 BYU since the Cougars are 9-0, though the CFP selection committee has clearly not valued the undefeated record.