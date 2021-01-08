Aaron Gordon Won't Play for Magic vs. Rockets Because of Hamstring Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic announced forward Aaron Gordon will miss Friday's game against the Houston Rockets for management of his left hamstring injury.

Gordon is expected to return for Saturday's clash with the Dallas Mavericks:

He's averaged 13.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists across eight appearances this season.

In his seventh year with the Magic, Gordon was largely healthy over the previous two seasons. He missed only 15 games during that period after missing a significant chunk of action during the 2017-18 campaign.

With Jonathan Isaac out for the season, the Magic's big-man rotation will be even thinner now. Gary Clark will likely get significant minutes at the 4 whenever Gordon is out.