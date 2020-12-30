    Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge Won't Play vs. Lakers with Knee Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020
    San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb.10, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 127-120. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge reportedly will miss Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a left knee injury.

    Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reported the news.

    Aldridge was a significant question mark for the Spurs coming into the 2020-21 season. The seven-time All-Star underwent shoulder surgery in June that kept him from playing in the 2019-20 season restart. He originally suffered the injury during a Feb. 21 game against the Utah Jazz

    Prior to that, the former Texas Longhorns star was having a solid season with 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He was also shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range in 50 games. 

    The Spurs are in an odd position this season, seemingly trying to straddle the line between contending for a playoff spot and rebuilding around young players.

    Aldridge's presence is essential if San Antonio wants to have a chance to return to the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference. He remains an efficient scorer and the best rebounder on the roster.

    Until he is able to return, head coach Gregg Popovich will turn to Trey Lyles as his primary power forward. The 25-year-old is in his second season with the Spurs and shot a career-high 38.7 percent behind the arc in 2019-20.

