    James Harden Trade Rumors: Warriors Called Rockets About Possible Deal for Star

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) argues a call during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors reportedly "made a call" to inquire about the availability of James Harden amid his trade request. 

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said on the Load Management podcast that the Warriors were among the teams to reach out to the Houston Rockets after Harden requested a move to a contender. The Brooklyn Nets are known to be Harden's preferred destination.

    Charania said the Warriors did not make a formal offer. Conversations were more exploratory, with the Warriors checking on Harden's availability, but the talks did not go much further than the initial inquiry.

    The Rockets appear committed to going into next season with Harden and Russell Westbrook, who also requested a trade, on their roster. Both players are under contract through at least next season and have player options for 2022-23.

    The Rockets are hopeful that additions they made in free agency, including signing DeMarcus Cousins and Christian Wood to add size on the interior, will make them more competitive and potentially convince the duo to stay together. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported Westbrook grew unhappy last season with his role and wants a trade to a team where he can "be himself."

    Harden is seeking to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to form a potential superteam in Brooklyn. 

    The Rockets have also lost coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey in an offseason of turmoil.

