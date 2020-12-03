ONE Championship: Garry Tonon vs. Koyomi Matsushima How to Watch, Top Headlines

ONE Championship

ONE Championship: Big Bang looks to live up to its name on Friday as it features jiu-jitsu world champion and No. 5-ranked undefeated featherweight contender Garry Tonon challenging No. 3 Koyomi Matsushima in the co-main event. The winner of this match would be on the brink of a title shot against champion Thanh Le.

Main eventing the card is ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia taking on Murat Aygun. Rounding out the rest of the card are the ONE debuts of heavyweight Amir Aliakbari and Glory lightweight champion Marat Grigorian. Undefeated fighters Bokang Masunyane and Ritu Phogat are also in action.

Here's the full card, top headlines heading in and how to watch Big Bang.

Where and How to Watch

ONE: Big Bang will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Those in the U.S. can watch the event for free on B/R Live and the B/R app.

Full Card

(C) Roman Kryklia (45-7) vs. Murat Aygun (16-1)

No. 3 Koyomi Matsushima (12-4) vs. No. 5 Garry Tonon (5-0)

Marat Grigorian (63-11-1) vs. Ivan Kondratev (20-4-1)

Amir Aliakbari (10-1) vs. TBA

Bokang Masunyane (7-0) vs. No. 3 Rene Catalan (6-3)

Ritu Phogat (3-0) vs. Jomary Torres (4-4)

Top ONE: Big Bang Headlines

Tonon on brink of title shot with win over Matsushima

A seven-time jiu-jitsu world champion, Tonon has been on a tear at ONE after starting his mixed martial arts career just two years ago.

Since March of 2018, Tonon won all five of his matches by finish. The most dominant performance came during his last fight when he defeated Yoshiki Nakahara by heel hook in just 55 seconds.

The biggest test of Tonon's young MMA career comes on Friday against Matsushima, the No. 3-ranked featherweight who's coming off a KO win against Jae Woong Kim last February.

Kryklia defends his ONE title for first time vs. debuting Aygun

Kryklia, the 6'6" Ukrainian light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, returns to the ONE ring where he'll defend the title he won in November of last year for the first time.

He takes on Aygun, who only has 14 matches to his six-year career. However, the Dutch-Turkish athlete is still considered one of the top heavyweight kickboxers in the world at 13-1. This title match will be his first in a light heavyweight division.

Aliakbari makes highly-anticipated ONE debut

The 2010 greco-roman wrestling world champion, who transitioned to MMA in 2015, will make his ONE debut against an opponent yet to be announced. He was originally supposed to take on Islam Abasov, but the match was scratched less than a week before Big Bang. However, ONE confirmed on Twitter that Aliakbari will still compete on the card.

The 36-year-old Iranian originally signed for the UFC in June of last year but withdrew due to a doping ban. UFC's loss was ONE's gain as they added the high-profile heavyweight to their roster last August. Aliakbari's most notable moment in MMA so far came with Rizin when he advanced to the 2016 world grand prix final, suffering his lone defeat to the legendary Mirko Cro Cop.

Undefeated Masunyane looks to make history

Masunyane and opponent Rene Catalan were late additions to the Big Bang card, replacing a flyweight bout between Danny Kingad and Kairat Akhmetov after the former tested positive for COVID-19. Now, both newcomers have a spot in the strawweight rankings at stake.

With a win over No. 3-ranked Catalan, South African Masunyane would become the first ranked African mixed martial artist in ONE history. He made his promotional debut last year by Ryuto Sawada, earning a sixth straight decision victory.

Meanwhile, Catalan is coming off a loss to ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio.