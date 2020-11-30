Report: Steelers to Play WFT on Dec. 7 After Ravens Postponement

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule reportedly continues to change.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, their Week 13 game against the Washington Football Team will be moved from Sunday, Dec. 6 to Monday, Dec. 7. That will give the team an additional day after their Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens was reportedly postponed once again.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Washington-Pittsburgh game will kick off at 5 p.m. ET, becoming the second game to be played during that time window:

Schefter reported the AFC North clash was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday. It was initially scheduled for Thanksgiving before it was rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 29 and then Monday as the Ravens deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Breer noted Baltimore plans on flying to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night once it learns the results of its COVID-19 testing for that day.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the team had a players-only meeting that emphasized both a desire to play the game against the Steelers and the need for health and safety above all else. One source asked "Can't we have at least two days of negative tests after this outbreak before we are expected to get back on the field?"

The league did not bake much flexibility into its schedule despite playing the season in the middle of a global pandemic, and Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported it does not want to add a Week 18 as an option for make-up games.

Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun noted the Ravens had 20 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Sunday.

This is not the first time this year the Steelers' schedule has changed because of COVID-19 concerns.

Their Week 4 showdown with the Tennessee Titans was moved to Week 7. While that essentially cost them a bye week because they had already practiced leading up to the game, the Steelers eventually won that contest 27-24.

As for the new date for the Pittsburgh-Washington game, it will be one of three games on that Monday. The Ravens will play the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Buffalo Bills as the NFL attempts to continue navigating the schedule amid the pandemic.