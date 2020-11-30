Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon, Willie Snead Among 4 Ravens Placed on COVID-19 List

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19 within the Baltimore Ravens organization, three more starters were moved to the league's reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

The team announced that it placed tight end Mark Andrews, linebacker Matthew Judon and wide receiver Willie Snead IV on the list, along with cornerback Terrell Bonds, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

According to the statement, the team had four players come off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, but there are 19 players on the list a day before the team is set to play the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in a now twice-postponed game.

Monday's designations include a pair of Pro Bowlers in Andrews and Judon, marking seven Pro Bowl selections who are on the list ahead of Tuesday's game at Heinz Field. When players are added to the list, it does not necessarily mean that they tested positive for the virus, since they could be close contacts of someone who has.

Andrews, who the team noted is a Type 1 diabetic, is a major factor in the Ravens offense. He leads the team in catches (38), receiving yards (454) and touchdown receptions (six). Snead is one of Baltimore's top receivers, with 379 yards and three scores on 28 receptions.

On the other side of the ball, Judon has added 34 tackles and 17 quarterback hits and is tied with Calais Campbell—who is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list—for the team lead in sacks with four.

Since the Ravens' last game in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, they have placed 21 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. According to Pro Football Talk, "there are new fears of Ravens players refusing to play tomorrow night," which "could create major issues between NFL and NFLPA" and affect the "balance" of the rest of the season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Tuesday's game—which was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving but pushed to Sunday and then Tuesday—could be postponed a third time to later this week.