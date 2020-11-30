Strowman Injury Update; Omega Wants Rollins; Heyman Praises Bianca Belair

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Strowman Dealing With Knee Injury

It appears Braun Strowman's indefinite suspension after attacking Adam Pearce was to write him off television—at least temporarily.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling News Observer reported Strowman is currently dealing with an undisclosed knee injury suffered at Survivor Series. There has been no word on the severity of the injury, and Meltzer noted the current plan is still for Strowman to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship at TLC.

However, that card remains subject to change and may do so formally Monday with the AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee triple threat. Strowman could interfere in the match or intimidate his way into making it a fatal 4-way match, but it appears (for now) that his knee will prevent him from challenging McIntyre.

Omega Points to Styles, New Day, Rollins as Potential Future Opponents

While Kenny Omega's set to take on Jon Moxley for the AEW championship Wednesday night (and is arguably the favorite to walk away champion), there are still some non-AEW talents he'd love to go toe-to-toe with. In an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Omega credited AJ Styles for helping keep him in professional wrestling during a time when he was considering leaving the business and discussed his similarities with Seth Rollins.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I get compared a lot to Seth Rollins," Omega said. "Seth is a great wrestler and I think we could have some really great matches together."

Given Omega's stature in AEW and Rollins' in WWE, that dream match seems unlikely to happen anytime soon. The two rival promotions aren't about to start cross-promoting one another, and Rollins and Omega seem like relative lifers at their respective companies.

Omega also highlighted the New Day as a potential team that would be "fun to work with."

Heyman Praises Bianca Belair

While she wasn't victorious on behalf of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, Bianca Belair was protected in the finish and got her time to shine. It appears Belair is on track for a significant push to the top of the women's division—and deservedly so, according to Paul Heyman.

"I would be remiss if I didn't also let Bianca know—and I think she knows this, quite well—you're the future of this division," Heyman said to Belair on Talking Smack. "And that's a word that's thrown around a lot here, 'Oh, I'm the future this'—but you are. You are an athlete with amazing credentials, you bring those credentials and credibility to WWE.

"And what you do is truly worth of the tagline: 'The EST of WWE.' I am in awe of the magnitude of your talents. You know my feelings about The Street Profits. Those same feelings are bestowed upon you, too."

Belair, a former Crossfit athlete, has shined since joining WWE in 2016. She has a combination of otherworldly athleticism and gimmick that few, if any, other women on the roster possess. She's one of the few NXT call-ups that seem even more at home on Raw and SmackDown than she did with the yellow brand.

The sky is the limit for Belair—if they don't mess up her push or consign her to shoddy booking—because she has every bonafide to become a superstar