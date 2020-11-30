NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Bradley Beal Trade Interest, Gordon Hayward and More

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Bradley Beal Trade Interest, Gordon Hayward and MoreNovember 30, 2020
The NBA is operating on such an accelerated calendar that the 2020 offseason may as well have been sponsored by the fast-forward button.
The draft went down less than two weeks ago, free agency opened even later than that, and somehow clubs are already preparing to open training camp.
You might think this wealth of fast-paced activity would've exhausted the rumor mill, but it hasn't. Not even close. We've plucked the latest three whispers for further dissection here.
Bradley Beal Would Be Heat Target If Giannis Is Unavailable
Everything hinges on the 2021 offseason for the Miami Heat.
They've carefully managed their cap situation with that in mind, and not even a surprise trip to the Finals diverted from that plan. While Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been viewed as the focus of this scheme, Miami won't approach next summer with a "Greek Freak or Bust" mentality. In fact, should the Heat be forced to move off of the two-time MVP, they reportedly already know where they'll pivot.
"If Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a max extension with the Bucks, Washington guard Bradley Beal becomes the No. 1 Heat target if or when he becomes available," Barry Jackson wrote for the Miami Herald. "The Heat's interest remains very high."
It's no surprise Miami would covet Beal. Anyone looking to upgrade the roster should have some level of interest. The 27-year-old is a two-time All-Star who just posted career-high averages in points (30.5) and assists (6.1).
Of course, since he is such a coveted commodity, there's no guarantee Miami can meet the asking price should Washington ever put Beal on the trade block. Jackson opined the Wizards would likely want Tyler Herro, one of Duncan Robinson or Precious Achiuwa and a future first-rounder. The scribe also conceded that there may be better offers elsewhere.
Pacers Made Major Sign-and-Trade Offer for Gordon Hayward
When free agency opened, Circle City native Gordon Hayward had his eyes on the Indiana Pacers.
He needed a sign-and-trade to make that happen, and the Pacers did what they could to broker the deal.
"The Indiana Pacers offered the Boston Celtics Myles Turner, a first-round pick and a rotation player for Gordon Hayward," J. Michael reported for the Indianapolis Star (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman).
That's a heavy haul for anyone, especially a 30-year-old with one All-Star selection to his name and some serious injury issues in recent seasons. It seems even more tempting considering Boston's holes on the interior, and Turner's ability to plug them up without spoiling the offense's spacing.
Saying that, maybe this was all moot, unless the Pacers were willing to approach the four-year, $120 million contract Hayward ultimately inked with the Charlotte Hornets. Indiana could've put everything plus the kitchen sink on the table and it would not have mattered without Hayward agreeing to whatever contract the Pacers put in front of him.
Evan Turner Returning to Celtics, but Not as Player
Evan Turner has played 705 career regular-season games since being selected second overall in the 2010 NBA draft. He made 163 of those appearances under Brad Stevens for the Boston Celtics.
Apparently, those two seasons left quite the impression on all parties, as Turner is reportedly headed back to Beantown—just not in the exact same way.
Turner is reportedly set to join Stevens' staff as an assistant coach, Shams Charania reported for The Athletic and Stadium. Turner's primary focus will be on player development.
It's tough to tell if this marks a full career change for Turner, who hasn't officially ended his playing career. Then again, he never looked closer to the exits than last season, when he played just 19 games for the Atlanta Hawks and never suited up after a deadline deal to the Minnesota Timberwolves.