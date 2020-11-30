NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Bradley Beal Trade Interest, Gordon Hayward and More

1 of 3

Everything hinges on the 2021 offseason for the Miami Heat.

They've carefully managed their cap situation with that in mind, and not even a surprise trip to the Finals diverted from that plan. While Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been viewed as the focus of this scheme, Miami won't approach next summer with a "Greek Freak or Bust" mentality. In fact, should the Heat be forced to move off of the two-time MVP, they reportedly already know where they'll pivot.

"If Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a max extension with the Bucks, Washington guard Bradley Beal becomes the No. 1 Heat target if or when he becomes available," Barry Jackson wrote for the Miami Herald. "The Heat's interest remains very high."

It's no surprise Miami would covet Beal. Anyone looking to upgrade the roster should have some level of interest. The 27-year-old is a two-time All-Star who just posted career-high averages in points (30.5) and assists (6.1).

Of course, since he is such a coveted commodity, there's no guarantee Miami can meet the asking price should Washington ever put Beal on the trade block. Jackson opined the Wizards would likely want Tyler Herro, one of Duncan Robinson or Precious Achiuwa and a future first-rounder. The scribe also conceded that there may be better offers elsewhere.