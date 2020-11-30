NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Obi Toppin, Nicolas Batum and More

0 of 3

Tony Tribble/Associated Press

NBA training camp officially begins Tuesday as organizations continue to put together their rosters for the upcoming season.

To say the last two weeks of the offseason flew by would be an understatement. The 2020 NBA draft came and went before a frenetic free-agency period proved to be fruitful for some teams. Even in these unusual circumstances, there were several surprises, as some unexpected names made their ways to new destinations in hopes of joining a contender.

To add to the rush to a Dec. 22 start date, the league also recently announced that there will be a brief preseason to help teams prepare. There will be 49 preseason games from Dec. 11 through Dec. 19. Each team will play at least two games, one will take place on their home court, and the other will occur on the road. No one will play more than four games.

In the meantime, organizations will hastily finish up their free-agency plans and attempt to put their best team on the floor in a few short weeks. There is still time to make advantageous moves before the 2020-21 season tips off. Here are some new reports circulating the league.