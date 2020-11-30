NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Obi Toppin, Nicolas Batum and More

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Obi Toppin, Nicolas Batum and MoreNovember 30, 2020
NBA training camp officially begins Tuesday as organizations continue to put together their rosters for the upcoming season.
To say the last two weeks of the offseason flew by would be an understatement. The 2020 NBA draft came and went before a frenetic free-agency period proved to be fruitful for some teams. Even in these unusual circumstances, there were several surprises, as some unexpected names made their ways to new destinations in hopes of joining a contender.
To add to the rush to a Dec. 22 start date, the league also recently announced that there will be a brief preseason to help teams prepare. There will be 49 preseason games from Dec. 11 through Dec. 19. Each team will play at least two games, one will take place on their home court, and the other will occur on the road. No one will play more than four games.
In the meantime, organizations will hastily finish up their free-agency plans and attempt to put their best team on the floor in a few short weeks. There is still time to make advantageous moves before the 2020-21 season tips off. Here are some new reports circulating the league.
Obi Toppin Still Has Some Lingering Doubters
Obi Toppin was a steal for the New York Knicks as the No. 8 overall pick of the 2020 draft. The sophomore from Dayton entered and withdrew from last year's draft and returned as one of the top prospects after a strong second season.
He averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game en route to becoming the Atlantic 10 Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year and the 2020 Karl Malone Award winner. This would seem to signal a successful run in the NBA, but the Brooklyn, New York, native still dropped out of the top five.
Toppin proved to be an explosive offensive threat, but it would seem that there are still some questions surrounding his defensive capabilities. As Marc Berman of the New York Post reported, "the Cavaliers weren't sold on Toppin's defensive prowess. Cleveland instead took Auburn's Isaac Okoro, considered the draft's best wing defender. The Cavaliers have been the league's worst defensive team for two straight seasons."
The 22-year-old still has the chance to compete at a high-level, and he will continue to improve. New York has a great power forward in Julius Randle, but it was the right decision to select Toppin once he fell into their laps.
The Clippers Reportedly to Sign Nicolas Batum
Gordon Hayward turned heads when he decided to opt out of his $34.2 million contract with the Boston Celtics. In the following days, the Charlotte Hornets accepted a sign-and-trade granting Hayward a four-year, $120 million deal.
In order to free up the necessary cap space, the Hornets waived veteran forward Nicolas Batum. With the stretch provision, the front office will spread the remainder of his contract over the next few years, keeping him on their books for the foreseeable future.
Nevertheless, the 31-year-old won't be without a home for long, as several teams could use him. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, "Batum plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after he clears waivers."
Batum only played 22 games last season and averaged a career-low 3.6 points per game. If he can stay healthy and become as productive as he was early on for Charlotte and the Portland Trail Blazers, Batum could be a good addition to the Clippers roster.
They will get him cheap, so this is a low-risk, high-reward scenario. The team could use another small forward, and his size could create matchup problems on offense and defense.
J.J. Barea to Return to Dallas
It has been a quiet offseason for the Dallas Mavericks, but there is still plenty for fans to be excited about following a solid playoff run and Luka Doncic's stellar performance. And apparently, a familiar face could rejoin the team soon.
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, "Veteran point guard J.J. Barea has agreed to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum of $2.6 million."
The 5'10" guard joined the team as an undrafted rookie in 2006 and has played 11 seasons with the organization. He famously played an integral role in the Mavericks' championship win in 2011.
Unfortunately, Barea suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in January 2019 and consequently mixed a good chunk of last season, but he could still be an effective member of the roster. His experience and leadership would be vital on such a young team. This isn't exactly a flashy move from Dallas, but it's sensible as they finalize their roster.