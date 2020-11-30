Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of November 30

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE continues its march to TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs this week with a series of matches and angles designed to fill out the card while simultaneously building excitement for the December 20 event.

AJ Styles, Riddle and Keith Lee battle for the right to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship while Randy Orton will undoubtedly look to avenge his loss to The Phenomenal One, thanks to interference by The Fiend on Raw.

Over on SmackDown, Roman Reigns will return Kevin Owens' loud, clear and direct message as they head toward a Universal Championship showdown.

AEW presents Winter Is Coming this Wednesday night, with main event pitting Jon Moxley against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

Who will leave with top prize in that company and who will set themselves up with an early advantage on the road to TLC? Find out with these predictions for the week to come in pro rasslin TV.