Bears' Matt Nagy Says He's Not Worried About Job Security After Loss to Packers

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

A second straight season is slipping away for Matt Nagy's Chicago Bears as they fall further away from their 2018 NFC North title, but the head coach is not worried about his job security following a fifth consecutive loss.

"No, I'm not," he told reporters when asked if he was concerned after Sunday's 41-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers. "This is the stuff in the season you go through. It's about fighting through adversity."

The Bears hired Nagy prior to the 2018 season, and things looked good from the start as they went 12-4 and won the division.

However, Cody Parkey's missed field goal that ended a playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles sent Nagy's tenure in the wrong direction. The head coach held strange kicker tryouts that were hyper-focused on the miss during the ensuing offseason, and the team as a whole went just 8-8 in 2019.

It was one of the most disappointing showings of the entire league considering the sky-high expectations that were in place following the division crown, and the offense was the problem for much of the year.

That it was the offense was particularly notable for Nagy considering Chicago hired him as a coach who specialized on that side of the ball.

Things appeared to be back on track at the start of this season when the Bears went 5-1 out of the gates, but they are in free-fall mode following a fifth straight loss. Sunday's game wasn't as close as the final score indicated thanks to some garbage-time production from the visitors, and the quarterback carousel was under the spotlight.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mitchell Trubisky—who lost his starting job to Nick Foles earlier this season because he was so ineffective—started and threw two interceptions and lost a fumble that the Packers returned for a touchdown.

It was 27-3 Green Bay in the second quarter, and Chicago never truly threatened the rest of the way.

While the defense played poorly in the latest loss, it has once again been among the top units in the league at sixth in points allowed per game. If the Bears miss the playoffs again with a win-now defense because the offense still can't figure things out under an offensive coach, Nagy may not be on the sidelines at the start of the 2021 campaign.