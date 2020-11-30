NBA Free Agents 2020: Contract Predictions for Remaining Available Talent

1 of 3

Davis probably could not have asked for much more in his first season with the Lakers.

The 27-year-old continued to assert himself as one of the top players in the league, averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists while finishing as the runner-up for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award, posting 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per night.

Davis had no trouble fitting in with LeBron James, and he elevated his play in the playoffs as L.A. captured its 17th title in franchise history. The moment was especially sweet for AD, who for years toiled on a mediocre New Orleans Pelicans team.

The Lakers are hoping to run it back, and they are intent on doing whatever it takes to bring Davis back into the fold. For his part, "The Brow" is not likely to pass up a chance to repeat or keep playing alongside James. The only question is: Will Davis make the long-term commitment?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Davis could sign multiple deals. A one-and-one would allow him to re-enter the market after the 2020-21 season if he so chooses. LeBron also has a player option for next year, so perhaps that could make the most sense in the event "King James" has an eye on different opportunities.

However, James' player option for next season is worth over $40 million, and it seems unlikely he would turn that down. This could make a three-year deal all the likelier for Davis.

A three-year pact would pay Davis slightly more on an annual basis while also allowing him to opt-out and join James on the open market after the second year.

The length of this contract could also serve as a buffer for the Lakers in terms of hoping to win now while also seeking possible financial flexibility down the road.

Prediction: Davis signs with the Lakers for three years, $106 million