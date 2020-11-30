NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gordon Hayward Trade, Bradley Beal, MoreNovember 30, 2020
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gordon Hayward Trade, Bradley Beal, More
The NBA offseason is winding down, and training camps are getting ready to ramp up. But the rumor mill never quite stops churning.
Sunday saw contenders make some moves or put themselves in position for future roster changes.
Here's a rundown of the latest from the Heat, the Clippers and the Celtics as they prepare to jockey for position atop the NBA.
Celtics Reportedly Getting a Trade Exception for Gordon Hayward Worth Nearly $28
After a few days of silence, it appears the Celtics and Hornets are finalizing a sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward.
ESPN's Bobby Marks first reported that Boston will receive a trade exception worth up to $28.5 million, the most in NBA history, meaning the Celtics and Danny Ainge can acquire a player via trade or off waivers up to that salary threshold without it counting toward the salary cap. Boston will also send two future second-round picks to the Hornets.
Still, the quality of that asset should probably be tempered. Having $28.5 million in cap space is far different than having a $28.5 million trade exception.
A player like Nikola Jokic makes roughly $28.5 million next year, but Denver, of course, will not be parting with him. A player like Otto Porter Jr. makes something in that neighborhood, but he's far from a useful asset at that price tag.
Finding a player who can be acquired via trade and meaningfully helps your team in that price range can be a difficult nut to crack. Could Buddy Hield ($24.5 million) be prised from Sacramento? That seems much less likely after Bogdan Bogdanovic's departure.
Maybe Victor Oladipo ($21 million)? Indiana seems to have scoffed at that sign-and-trade with Hayward in the first place.
Would an Al Horford ($27.5 million) reunion make some sense? One would assume Oklahoma City would be eager to move Horford right along, but Boston already passed on giving Horford that deal just a year ago.
All of this gives Ainge some flexibility. But there's never a guarantee that a trade exception will amount to some kind of substantial asset. He has a year to make it happen.
Might the Heat Have Interest in Bradley Beal?
NBA contenders have had their eye on Bradley Beal most of his career in Washington. And while the Wizards' stance has remained unchanged—that Beal is not available—it seems to have done little to dissuade other teams from persistently checking in.
As belief continues to grow that Giannis Antetokounmpo will sign his Super Max extension to stay in Milwaukee, the Miami Heat—long seen as a possible Giannis destination—are starting to shift their focus to another star: Beal.
"The Heat's interest remains very high, according to a source with direct knowledge," wrote Miami Herald columnist Barry Jackson.
The fit, of course, makes plenty of sense. Beal, Adebayo and Butler could form one of the most formidable trios in basketball. Miami has plenty of assets with which to pry Beal away. Pat Riley always has lure.
This all remains contingent on Washington entertaining offers, which they've shown no sign of doing yet. Still, in the modern NBA climate, there's some feeling of inevitability about superstars on mediocre teams eventually seeking greener pastures.
Clippers Expected to Sign Nicolas Batum When He Clears Waivers
In order to make room for Gordon Hayward, the Charlotte Hornets decided to waive Nicolas Batum and use the stretch provision on the remainder of his contract. Though Batum proved to be a disastrous free-agent signing in Charlotte, there are predictably many suitors for the 12-year veteran wing.
ESPN's Marc Stein reported on Sunday that the Los Angeles Clippers were "strong contenders" to sign Batum once he cleared waivers. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium followed that up a few hours later, saying Batum "plans" to sign with the Clippers.
It's still unclear what version of Batum Los Angeles will be getting, coming off a year in which he played in just 22 games and averaged 3.6 points per game. Still, it seems well worth a flier for a contender like the Clippers to see if Batum can contribute as valuable wing depth in the stacked Western Conference.