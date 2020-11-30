NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gordon Hayward Trade, Bradley Beal, More

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After a few days of silence, it appears the Celtics and Hornets are finalizing a sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward.

ESPN's Bobby Marks first reported that Boston will receive a trade exception worth up to $28.5 million, the most in NBA history, meaning the Celtics and Danny Ainge can acquire a player via trade or off waivers up to that salary threshold without it counting toward the salary cap. Boston will also send two future second-round picks to the Hornets.

Still, the quality of that asset should probably be tempered. Having $28.5 million in cap space is far different than having a $28.5 million trade exception.

A player like Nikola Jokic makes roughly $28.5 million next year, but Denver, of course, will not be parting with him. A player like Otto Porter Jr. makes something in that neighborhood, but he's far from a useful asset at that price tag.

Finding a player who can be acquired via trade and meaningfully helps your team in that price range can be a difficult nut to crack. Could Buddy Hield ($24.5 million) be prised from Sacramento? That seems much less likely after Bogdan Bogdanovic's departure.

Maybe Victor Oladipo ($21 million)? Indiana seems to have scoffed at that sign-and-trade with Hayward in the first place.

Would an Al Horford ($27.5 million) reunion make some sense? One would assume Oklahoma City would be eager to move Horford right along, but Boston already passed on giving Horford that deal just a year ago.

All of this gives Ainge some flexibility. But there's never a guarantee that a trade exception will amount to some kind of substantial asset. He has a year to make it happen.