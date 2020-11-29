    Packers' Aaron Rodgers Becomes 11th QB in NFL History with 50,000 Passing Yards

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2020

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    Aaron Rodgers continues to climb the record books.

    The Green Bay Packers legend became just the 11th player in NFL history to reach the 50,000 career passing yards mark during Sunday's game against the archrival Chicago Bears. He wasted little time setting the tone with three touchdowns in the first half and continued to torch Chicago's overmatched defense as he achieved the accomplishment.

    Rodgers joins Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Philip Rivers, Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Matt Ryan and John Elway as the only quarterbacks to throw for 50,000 yards.

    The list is a collection of all-time greats but also underscores the league's overall shift to a pass-happy approach with so many recent and current players.

    There is still no doubting Rodgers' status as a future Hall of Famer as a Super Bowl champion, two-time MVP, eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection.

    Add another thing to the resume.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Packers Get 100th Win vs. CHI

      Aaron Rodgers puts up 211 yds, 4 TDs in 41-25 victory over Bears on SNF

      Packers Get 100th Win vs. CHI
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Packers Get 100th Win vs. CHI

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      49ers Can Still Salvage the Season

      @GDavenport explains why the demise of the defending NFC champs may have been exaggerated 📲

      49ers Can Still Salvage the Season
      NFL logo
      NFL

      49ers Can Still Salvage the Season

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Jags Fire GM Dave Caldwell

      1-10 Jaguars move on from their GM after eight seasons

      Jags Fire GM Dave Caldwell
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jags Fire GM Dave Caldwell

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Drew Lock Issues Apology

      Broncos QB tweets statement amid Denver’s COVID-19 situation: ‘An honest mistake, but one I will own’ 📸

      Drew Lock Issues Apology
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Drew Lock Issues Apology

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report