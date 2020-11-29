Packers' Aaron Rodgers Becomes 11th QB in NFL History with 50,000 Passing Yards

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers continues to climb the record books.

The Green Bay Packers legend became just the 11th player in NFL history to reach the 50,000 career passing yards mark during Sunday's game against the archrival Chicago Bears. He wasted little time setting the tone with three touchdowns in the first half and continued to torch Chicago's overmatched defense as he achieved the accomplishment.

Rodgers joins Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Philip Rivers, Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Matt Ryan and John Elway as the only quarterbacks to throw for 50,000 yards.

The list is a collection of all-time greats but also underscores the league's overall shift to a pass-happy approach with so many recent and current players.

There is still no doubting Rodgers' status as a future Hall of Famer as a Super Bowl champion, two-time MVP, eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection.

Add another thing to the resume.