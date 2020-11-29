Baker Mayfield Tweets Browns Are 'Not Satisfied' Despite 8-3 Record

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are 8-3 and could be well on their way to their first playoff appearance since the 2002 campaign, but quarterback Baker Mayfield isn't satisfied just yet.

"I know I can be better," he tweeted after Sunday's 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. "And I will be. Job isn't finished, lot of ball left. We're 8-3 and not satisfied. That's the best part about this team."

Mayfield was solid in the victory, completing 19 of 29 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The numbers would have been better if he didn't miss a wide-open touchdown pass, but he did enough to help his team edge out a victory.

Entering play, the Oklahoma product had 15 touchdown passes to seven interceptions and was playing better than last year when he tallied 22 touchdown passes to 21 interceptions. His play last year was a major reason Cleveland was arguably the biggest disappointment in the league at 6-10.

Mayfield doesn't have to do much with a strong rushing attack featuring Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, so avoiding turnovers could be enough to lead the Browns to the playoffs.

Cleveland is the No. 5 seed in the AFC standings and one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts in the race for the Nos. 5-7 spots. If Mayfield does play better, anything short of a playoff position would be a major disappointment.