No. 10 Kentucky Upset by Richmond in Final Game of Bluegrass Showcase

James Crisp/Associated Press

Brandon Boston Jr. and the No. 10-ranked Kentucky Wildcats fell to Richmond 76-64 in the final game of the Bluegrass Showcase on Sunday.

Kentucky held a 32-28 lead at halftime but gave up 48 points to the 2-0 Spiders in the second half.

The Wildcats, who missed 13 free throws in the loss, hit just 36 percent of shots with 21 turnovers and missed all 10 three-point attempts.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke highly of the Richmond program, which earned its first win of the season Friday with an 82-64 defeat of Morehead State, prior to the Bluegrass Showcase, per UKAthletics.com's Tim Letcher:

"Their experience, their ability to control the game, to make you play through every possession. If you play 15 seconds, you're getting beat. You've got to play the whole possession. On offense, because of how they play, you cannot take high-risk plays. You've got to be efficient offensively. Attack and run and get in the lane."

Richmond senior Nathan Cayo, who was perfect on 10 field-goal attempts in the Spiders' season opener, added 18 points and six rebounds Sunday, while Blake Francis—one of four graduate students on the Richmond roster—also added 18 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Boston paced all scorers for the second game in a row with 20 points, 10 rebounds and a pair of assists, days after adding 15 points in Kentucky's 81-45 win over Morehead State on Wednesday. Senior Olivier Sarr, who transferred from Wake Forest, tacked on 17 points, and freshman Isaiah Jackson picked up 14 rebounds for the Wildcats in Sunday's loss.

In an attempt to rebound from the loss, Kentucky will face Kansas on Tuesday, with Richmond traveling to face Charleston on Wednesday.