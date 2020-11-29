NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, More

1 of 3

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks confirmed they signed Bogdan Bogdanovic after the Sacramento Kings declined to match what ESPN reported was a four-year, $72 million offer sheet.

It looked like the Milwaukee Bucks had made a major splash when they seemed to have a sign-and-trade lined up with the Kings to land Bogdanovic. However, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported the 28-year-old "never agreed to join the Bucks and that has become a major issue." The move subsequently fell apart.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, that could have big implications with regard to Milwaukee's quest to re-sign its two-time reigning NBA MVP:

"When word arrived last week of the Bucks' Monday night coup—agreeing in principle to acquire both Jrue Holiday and Bogdanovic in the waning hours of the league's renewed transaction window—there was an overwhelming sense around the organization, and people with knowledge of Antetokounmpo's thinking, that he would accept the Bucks' supermax extension offer—the ultimate objective of the franchise's 2020 offseason.

"A week later, Bogdanovic plays for the Atlanta Hawks, not the Bucks. And there has since been a categorical step back in the Bucks' confidence in getting a long-term commitment from their superstar, even if Antetokounmpo ultimately accepts the franchise's offer of a five-year, $228 million supermax extension."

It speaks to how slim the margins are for teams attempting to retain their best players when a failed trade for Bogdanovic could alter the situation this much.

Once it became clear the franchise was in a position to contend for a championship, the Bucks' front office hasn't made many mistakes. Losing out on Bogdanovic was an error, as was declining to re-sign Malcolm Brogdon last offseason.

Neither Bogdanovic nor Brogdon is the kind of star who single-handedly alters the fortunes of a team, but they both would've helped Milwaukee. And that probably won't be ignored by Antetokounmpo as he weighs his future.