    Lions Fans Donate to Deshaun Watson's Charity After Matt Patricia's Firing

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
    Duane Burleson/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions fans are so happy Matt Patricia is gone they are offering extra support to the man who sealed the former head coach's fate.

    Deshaun Watson threw four touchdown passes for the Houston Texans in Thursday's 41-25 win over the Lions, causing Detroit to fire Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn two days later.

    Fans have responded by showing appreciation to the opposing quarterback, donating money to the Deshaun Watson Foundation, which is dedicated to "education, health, housing and other charitable causes that support families and youth in underserved communities," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    The donations totaled $1,070 as of Sunday morning.

    A common donation has been $13, representing Patricia's 13-29-1 record in parts of three seasons with Detroit.

    The former Patriots defensive coordinator inherited a team that went 9-7 in 2017 but the squad has moved further away from playoff contention the past three years. Fans were happy to see him go and it led to some positive charity in the process.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      10 Coaches Lions Should Consider This Offseason

      10 Coaches Lions Should Consider This Offseason
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      10 Coaches Lions Should Consider This Offseason

      Erik Schlitt
      via Lions Wire

      Patricia’s Reign of Error Was Unraveling Before It Even Began

      Patricia’s Reign of Error Was Unraveling Before It Even Began
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Patricia’s Reign of Error Was Unraveling Before It Even Began

      mlive
      via mlive

      Lions Fans Thank Deshaun 😅

      Fans are donating to Texans QB's charity for his role in Thursday's game that led to Matt Patricia's firing (Rapoport)

      Lions Fans Thank Deshaun 😅
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lions Fans Thank Deshaun 😅

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      BAL-PIT Still on for Tuesday

      NFL intends for Ravens-Steelers game to be played Tuesday, Ravens recorded two COVID-19 cases Saturday (Schefter)

      BAL-PIT Still on for Tuesday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      BAL-PIT Still on for Tuesday

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report