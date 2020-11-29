Lions Fans Donate to Deshaun Watson's Charity After Matt Patricia's Firing

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Detroit Lions fans are so happy Matt Patricia is gone they are offering extra support to the man who sealed the former head coach's fate.

Deshaun Watson threw four touchdown passes for the Houston Texans in Thursday's 41-25 win over the Lions, causing Detroit to fire Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn two days later.

Fans have responded by showing appreciation to the opposing quarterback, donating money to the Deshaun Watson Foundation, which is dedicated to "education, health, housing and other charitable causes that support families and youth in underserved communities," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The donations totaled $1,070 as of Sunday morning.

A common donation has been $13, representing Patricia's 13-29-1 record in parts of three seasons with Detroit.

The former Patriots defensive coordinator inherited a team that went 9-7 in 2017 but the squad has moved further away from playoff contention the past three years. Fans were happy to see him go and it led to some positive charity in the process.