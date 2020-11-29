Report: Saints Lose NFL Draft Pick, Fined $500K for Mask Violation in Team Video

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints were fined $500,000 and docked a seventh-round draft pick for not wearing masks during their postgame celebration after their Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Saints have appealed the punishment. New Orleans is considered a repeat offender of the NFL's COVID-19 policies. The Las Vegas Raiders were previously stripped of a sixth-round pick and fined $500,000 for repeated violations of the policy.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

