    Report: Saints Lose NFL Draft Pick, Fined $500K for Mask Violation in Team Video

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) talks to head coach Sean Payton during a timeout in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    The New Orleans Saints were fined $500,000 and docked a seventh-round draft pick for not wearing masks during their postgame celebration after their Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Saints have appealed the punishment. New Orleans is considered a repeat offender of the NFL's COVID-19 policies. The Las Vegas Raiders were previously stripped of a sixth-round pick and fined $500,000 for repeated violations of the policy.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

