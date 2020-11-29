Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Highlights: Top Moments from Superfight

Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press

It sure didn't feel like an exhibition when Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. came out for Round 1 of their long-anticipated superfight even if the ending reminded fans what they were watching.

Tyson and Jones went the full eight rounds before judges declared the bout a draw, though the official ruling didn't square with public opinion. At 54 years old, Iron Mike still had the raw power and speed that boxing has been searching for ever since he retired in 2005.

Fifteen years later, Jones had to resort to dancing around the ring and grappling in tight to avoid getting clocked too many times with a right hand from the former heavyweight champ. Jones told the broadcast team on Triller—which streamed the event—it didn't matter where Tyson hit him, he felt it all over his body, noting Tyson's power certainly hasn't declined since he last stepped in the ring.

A few devastating blows to the body of Jones were proof as the 51-year-old was noticeably slowed down after the first two rounds and just trying to keep any sort of pace while Tyson waited for his openings.

Yet despite hanging on in a fight that appeared one-sided, Jones said he wasn't satisfied with the draw.

He wanted a victory. So too did Tyson, who said he'd be happy to get back in the ring with Jones for a second go. Jones also appeared open to a rematch. If it happens, they'll need to make sure to bring back rapper Snoop Dogg on color commentary as the Los Angeles native stole the spotlight inside Staples Center with his blow-by-blow analysis.

Despite landing 30 more punches than his opponent, Tyson is still searching for his first victory since 2003. He'll have to wait a bit longer despite positive reviews on Saturday.