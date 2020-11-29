Snoop Dogg's Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. Fight Commentary Sparks Twitter Reaction

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Technically, Saturday was a showcase for Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Somehow, Snoop Dogg won the night anyway.

As Tyson and Jones rumbled through eight rounds to a draw, it was the famed rapper handling commentary duties who put on the performance worth remembering. Snoop's antics, quips and all-around persona had social media practically begging him to call more sporting events with a few NBA players demanding he get on the mic for one of their games.

Snoop, who also performed before the main event, has previously joined NHL broadcasts—as well as the broadcast team for EA Sports' NHL 20—and has coached youth football.

If he wants to experiment with a side career in sportscasting, Saturday proved he's got the support of the public to do so.