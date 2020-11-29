Tyson vs. Jones Jr.: Scorecard Results, Complete Punch Stats and Breakdown

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. put together a solid 16 minutes of boxing Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Both fighters flashed some of the talent that made them two of the most beloved boxers of all time, and their eight-round exhibition scrap ended in a draw.



The fight wasn't an official professional bout, so there wasn't going to be a real winner or loser no matter what happened in the ring. However, the WBC did have three judges give unofficial scores for the fight, and they ended up at a split draw, per boxing journalist Dan Rafael:



Tyson, 54 accepted the outcome, while Jones wasn't so happy, per MMA Fighting:

The 51-year-old Jones should be content, though, considering what happened in the ring. The eyeball test, punch stats and social media consensus all favored Tyson.



Iron Mike landed more punches than Jones in just about every round and had a clear advantage overall, per CompuBox's Dan Canobbio:

While Jones spent a lot of time moving around the ring and clinching Tyson after brief exchanges, the latter was able to jab from a distance and land punishing blows to the body when he got in range. SB Nation's Connor Busch explained why Tyson looked so much more polished at times:







That sharp technique made for a tough night for Jones, who absorbed a lot of punishment in the midsection. He acknowledged those punches sapped his strength, per MMA Fighting:





Tyson's performance was remarkable considering he hasn't fought professionally in 15 years. Jones has continued to make forays into the ring in that time, with his most recent pro bout coming in February 2018. He did get off a few of his unorthodox jabs, catching Tyson by surprise a couple of times. But overall the speed wasn't there, and he didn't initiate much of the action.

Iron Mike kept things close and careful, and seemed content to whale away at Jones' ribcage. Fox Sports' Skip Bayless noticed that Tyson didn't appear interested in going for a trademark knockout blow:



Of course, under the rules for this exhibition match, the fighters were told not to go for the knockout, and a bad cut for either man would have immediately ended things. In any case, people who tuned in got to see a viral knockout when social media celebrity Jake Paul clocked former NBA point guard Nate Robinson.

So the way the main event played out maximized the time fans got to see the legends go at it in the ring and proved that two fighters in their 50s can still provide entertainment through their hard work and respect for the sport.