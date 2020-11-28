Jake Paul Beats Nate Robinson with Scary Knockout on Tyson-Jones Jr. Fight Card

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

American YouTuber Jake Paul landed an overhand right and knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round of a professional boxing match at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Paul knocked Robinson once in the first round and another time in the second. Robinson got up both times, but Paul's third knockdown ended the bout.



Robinson landed 10 of his 56 punches, and Paul connected on eight of his 38. However, Paul's punches packed far more power, and that ultimately determined the result.

The two fighters also tied up numerous times in the ring, to the point where the referee routinely had to separate the two before resuming the fight. Paul's reach proved to be a big difference, though, en route to the win.

After the match, Paul said he wanted to fight for a living and listed a long list of fighters he wanted to face, including two-weight class UFC champion Conor McGregor. Paul said he would knock McGregor out, among others.

The bout, which was scheduled for six rounds, was on a six-fight card headlined by an exhibition between former world champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

The Robinson vs. Paul fight started coming together in May, when Robinson spoke with TMZ Sports and challenged Paul, an aspiring professional fighter, to a bout.

"I want all the smoke," Robinson said. "I'm a top-tier athlete! I'm putting my everything on the line for (Jake). Let's get it done. It's that simple."

The deal got done two months later.

The two talked trash in the months leading up to the fight, with Paul notably telling TMZ Sports that he would "100 percent" knock Robinson out in Round 1.

"First round. First round. 100 percent, easy," Paul said.

"Literally...if you're home, and you're a human, bet your house on the first-round knockout."

Robinson thought otherwise.

"Yeah, I ain’t fought nobody," Robinson told Paul, per Jake Donovan of Boxing Scene. "But I’m fighting you, and I’m gonna beat your ass."

Robinson trained hard for this fight, as Ryan Songalia of Ring TV noted.

"He's trained by former pro Ron Johnson, and says he's in the gym with WBC super middleweight titleholder David Benavidez and his father," Songalia wrote.



"Floyd Mayweather Jr. has reportedly called up Robinson and offered to open up his Las Vegas gym to train with him, and Terence Crawford is said to have made a similar offer."

Robinson also had some sweet boxing shoes lined up for this match:

Robinson played in the NBA from 2005-2016 and had never boxed before. Paul has one professional fight to his name, a TKO win over Ali Eson Gib in January.

As Songalia noted, the fight was battled with 10-ounce gloves and no headgear. Robinson weighed in at 181 pounds for the fight, and Paul was at 189.