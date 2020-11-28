Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett Basketball HOF Induction Set for May 2021

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett Basketball HOF Induction Set for May 2021November 29, 2020
The next Basketball Hall of Fame class will be inducted in May 2021.
According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the Hall of Fame weekend that was initially scheduled for August will be held from May 13-15. It was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This class is particularly notable because of its headliners.
Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett spearhead a group that also includes WNBA legend Tamika Catchings, two-time NBA champion head coach Rudy Tomjanovich, Baylor women's coach Kim Mulkey, two-time Associated Press college coach of the year Eddie Sutton, former Bentley coach Barbara Stevens and former FIBA secretary general Patrick Baumann.
It doesn't get much better as a trio than Bryant, Garnett and Duncan.
Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January, was a five-time champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, one-time league MVP, two-time scoring champion, 15-time All-NBA selection, 18-time All-Star and 12-time All-Defensive selection who established himself as a Los Angeles Lakers legend during one of the most memorable careers in NBA history.
Duncan was a five-time champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time league MVP, 15-time All-NBA selection, 15-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year and 15-time All-Defensive selection.
Garnett was a one-time champion, one-time league MVP, one-time Defensive Player of the Year, nine-time All-NBA selection, four-time rebounding champion, 15-time All-Star and 12-time All-Defensive selection.
The three stars who helped define a generation will now forever be linked to each other as Hall of Famers.
