Fantasy Alert: Chargers' Austin Ekeler Activated; Missed 6 Games with Injury

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been sidelined since suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 4, but the Bolts announced Saturday they activated the 25-year-old off injured reserve for their game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Ekeler has amassed 392 yards from scrimmage (248 rushing, 144 receiving) on 66 touches while posting 5.1 yards per carry. He's caught 17 passes, including 11 in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Friday that Ekeler had a chance to return Sunday. It appears he'll be good to go, though it's unclear how much Ekeler will play in his first action after being sidelined for nearly two months.

On his Twitch stream Wednesday, Ekeler said his hamstring has "healed a bunch" and that he tested it "as hard as I could":

"Let's play, baby!" Ekeler said. "Let's get these boys and girls some fantasy points!"

Ekeler also posted a workout tweet Monday, writing that his next step was "getting back out there."

Though Ekeler has been out for six games, he's a clear must-play in all fantasy lineups.

At his best, Ekeler is one of the league's most productive running backs thanks to his efficiency and pass-catching prowess. He had 1,550 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns last year, catching 92 passes for 993 yards and eight scores. Ekeler notably recorded 6.9 yards per touch as well.

The 3-7 Chargers are clear underdogs against the 7-3 Bills, and they may need to pass quite a bit to keep up with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and high-flying Buffalo. Ekeler could be a routine checkdown option for quarterback Justin Herbert, racking up a bunch of fantasy points in the process.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Keep an eye out beforehand to see if any reporters drop hints on Ekeler's potential usage, but he's a must-play for Week 12 barring any last-minute breaking news suggesting he will be limited or active for emergency purposes only.