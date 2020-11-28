Lions' Kenny Golladay Likes NFL Instagram Post Announcing Matt Patricia Firing

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

It doesn't appear Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay will need too much time to get over the firing of general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia.

Golladay hasn't spoken to the media about the decision, but he did hit like on an Instagram post from the NFL's official account announcing Patricia's removal.

Detroit went 13-29-1 in nearly three years under the former New England Patriots defensive coordinator. After winning six games in his first season, Patricia couldn't build any sort of foundation, and the franchise has slid.

Golladay has played five games in 2020, recording 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns while dealing with hamstring and hip injuries. The next time he takes the field, he'll have a new head coach.

That seems fine by him.