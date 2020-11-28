49ers, Stanford, SJSU Must Find New Home Game Location Due to COVID Restrictions

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

New COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County will have an impact on the sports world, specifically with regard to where the San Francisco 49ers, Stanford Cardinal and San Jose State Spartans are going to practice and play home games.

Per Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports, county officials announced on Saturday that professional and college sports fall under the ban on recreational activities that will be in effect for the next three weeks.

"All recreational activities that involve physical contact or close proximity to persons outside one's household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited," the order says. "People can continue to engage in outdoor athletics and recreation where social distancing can be maintained at all times."

The order will go into effect Monday, Nov. 30 and will last through at least Dec. 21.

The 49ers are playing on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but their next two games against the Buffalo Bills (Dec. 7) and Washington Football Team (Dec. 13) will have to be played outside of Santa Clara County.

Per Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News, the 49ers and NFL have yet to issue a comment on the situation.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Stanford's football team has one home game remaining this season on Dec. 12 against Oregon State. The basketball team plays its first home game against Cal Poly on Dec. 7.

San Jose State football's final two games of the regular season are at home on Dec. 5 (vs. Hawaii) and Dec. 11 (vs. Nevada). The basketball team is scheduled to play three straight home games from Dec. 6-18.

Inman did note that even though the ban on recreational activities is for a minimum of three weeks, "it's unlikely to lift in time" for the 49ers' final home game in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 3.