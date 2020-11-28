NBA Rumors: Player Options in Contracts 'A Real Polarizing Topic' Among Execs

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Player options in NBA contracts have reportedly become a "real polarizing topic" among front-office executives and agents during the 2020 offseason.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday on the Hoop Collective podcast (via Real GM) there's a "different series of opinions" about options because they allow players and agents to apply pressure on team management earlier in long-term deals.

"I think the agents are winning on this one, and it goes to player empowerment," Windhorst said.

