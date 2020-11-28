Eagles Rumors: Owner Jeffrey Lurie's Frustration with Team 'Has Been Mounting'

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie reportedly didn't attend the team's Week 11 road loss to the Cleveland Browns because his "frustration with his team has been mounting."

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the news Saturday and noted Lurie has left recent practice sessions in "disgust," though an Eagles spokesperson said Lurie skipped the Browns game because of the coronavirus pandemic and out of caution ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, during which he planned to visit his mother.

Sources close to the team were "shocked" when Lurie missed last week's game and couldn't remember a previous instance of his not being in attendance since he purchased the franchise in 1994, per McLane.

The report stated he's expected to attend Monday night's Week 12 home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia was atop the NFC East for much of the season, but that was mostly because of poor performances around the division.

The Washington Football Team (4-7) took over first place with a Thanksgiving Day win over the Dallas Cowboys (3-8). The Eagles (3-6-1) are one-half game behind, and the New York Giants (3-7) are in the hunt too.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Most of Philly's problems have come on offense. It ranks 26th in total offense (330.1 yards per game) and 24th in scoring offense (22.0 points per game).

Quarterback Carson Wentz is a major reason for those struggles. He's completed just 58.4 percent of his throws for 2,326 yards with 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

"Are we playing as good as we can as a team? No. Am I playing my best football? No," Wentz told reporters Sunday. "There were some circumstances out there today that we left some plays out there on the field. We'll be critical; we'll go back and watch the tape."

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he's still committed to Wentz as the starter despite the presence of second-round pick Jalen Hurts.

The offense will look to get back on track against a defense that's giving up more yards per game (434.9) than any team in the NFL. The Seahawks also allow 28.7 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.