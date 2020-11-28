Report: Steelers Player, Coach Test Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Ravens Game

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly had two people in the organization test positive for COVID-19.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, one Steelers player and coach tested positive for the coronavirus "with multiple contacts in Pittsburgh" in their latest round of testing.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala noted the positive tests came from a starting player and an assistant coach.

The team announced Friday that Stephon Tuitt, Isaiah Buggs and Jerald Hawkins had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Under league rules for the 2020 season, the reserve/COVID-19 list was established for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or are considered a high-risk close contact of someone who tests positive.

The Steelers are tentatively scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday in a game that has already been delayed twice due to COVID-19 concerns. It was originally supposed to be played on Thursday, but was moved back to Sunday.

On Friday, the NFL announced it was delaying the game a second time to Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. The move came after the Ravens placed 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Players who test positive for the virus are required to quarantine for at least 10 days, while those considered to be close contacts must sit out for at least five days and return negative tests.