Quick Takes: Kenny Omega as AEW Champ, WWE Title Picture, Zayn vs. Big E, More

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

As the year of 2020 comes to a close, everyone in wrestling seems to have championship gold in their sights—at least more than usual. That's especially applicable right now in AEW as Kenny Omega prepares to contend for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship this Wednesday night on Dynamite.

The special "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite has been heavily hyped and rightfully so considering it will be headlined by such a huge match. Not only is it pay-per-view worthy, there's also a decent chance it ends in a title change and Omega completing his heel turn once and for all.

The WWE Championship won't be up for grabs this Monday night on Raw, but there will be a Triple Threat match to determine the next number one contender to the title. It will be contested between Keith Lee, AJ Styles and Riddle, and of the three, Lee just might be the best bet to win.

As seen on SmackDown, Sami Zayn has a plethora of potential opponents to his Intercontinental Championship. Although Daniel Bryan recently expressed interest in regaining the gold, Big E is the more ideal opponent for Zayn at the TLC event.

Big E re-entering the Intercontinental Championship picture will be discussed in this installment of Quick Takes along with Kushida being groomed for a shot at the NXT Championship, Bianca Belair and Bayley kicking off their feud on SmackDown, and more.