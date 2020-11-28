Florida State's Game vs. UVA Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Tests at FSU

Phil Sears/Associated Press

The ACC announced Saturday that the scheduled college football game between Florida State and Virginia has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the FSU program.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports tweeted the ACC's official statement:

The game had been scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

This marks the second consecutive week that Florida State's game has been postponed on gameday. Last week, the Seminoles did not agree to face the No. 3 Clemson Tigers after a Clemson player tested positive for COVID-19 the day before.

The ACC has yet to announce a potential makeup date for either FSU vs. Clemson or FSU vs. Virginia, and it is unclear when or if those games will be played.

Florida State is in the midst of one of the worst seasons in school history, as it owns a 2-6 record and is likely to miss out on a bowl game for the second time in three seasons.

In Mike Norvell's first season as head coach, the lone bright spot has been a 31-28 upset win over a North Carolina team that was ranked No. 5 in the nation at the time. That remains FSU's only win over an FBS foe in 2020.

Saturday's game would have been much bigger for Virginia since the Cavaliers are 4-4 and still have a shot to play in a bowl game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Virginia lost four in a row after a season-opening win over Duke, but it is in the midst of a three-game winning streak with victories over North Carolina, Louisville and Abilene Christian.

As of now, both Florida State and Virginia are scheduled to play one week from Saturday on Dec. 5.

The Seminoles are supposed to face Duke on the road, while the Cavaliers are penciled in for a home game against Boston College.