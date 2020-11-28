Jey Uso Fails, Kevin Owens Sends a Message and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

Roman Reigns left Jey Uso with an important message at the top of Friday's show: when the rest of the locker room doesn't respect Uso, they don't respect him and if they don't respect him, they don't respect the family.

It was a not-so-subtle warning to his cousin to go earn the fear and respect of the SmackDown Superstars and more importantly, not to fail like Uso did at Survivor Series.

He started off on the right foot, attacking Otis and brutally beating him down with a steel chair. He followed up with an attack on Daniel Bryan, costing the former WWE champion his match against Sami Zayn. In the process, though, he earned the wrath of Kevin Owens, one of the men who shrugged off his leadership at the pay-per-view.

In the night's main event, Uso had the opportunity to earn the affection of The Tribal Chief while eliminating one of his greatest threats.

He failed. Again.

Uso fell prey to the same chair he used on Otis before suffering a stunner that left him lying on his back, staring into the lights while Reigns watched from the backstage area.

Jey's latest inability to live up to The Head of the Table's expectations will further put him in Reigns' crosshairs. At what point will he finally lose his place in the family, cast aside by a Big Dog who no longer wants the frustration and headache of dealing with someone who cannot execute his vision and aid him in firmly establishing himself as the ruler of the SmackDown island?

It remains to be seen but one thing is for certain: Uso's plight has been the single most compelling story in WWE in 2020 and continues to make SmackDown the one must-see property in McMahonland.