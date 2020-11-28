The 5 WWE and AEW Stars with the Brightest Future in 2021 and Beyond

0 of 6

Photo credit: AEW

Throughout the year, a new crop of stars has stepped up to make a name for themselves with both AEW and WWE.

Dozens of independent wrestlers stand out every year and go on to earn a contract for a major wrestling promotion. Realizing their dreams and becoming a breakout star on WWE’s massive roster is much tougher. The sheer size of the company makes it difficult to make an impact right away but it’s not impossible, especially with the advent of NXT.

On the other hand, AEW has so much room to grow as a relatively new venture. In its second year, wrestlers have more of a chance to fill a void or develop into a role that didn’t exist yet. As such, new stars debatably have more opportunities in a smaller pool of talent.

In 2020, several new and familiar faces emerged and became names to keep an eye on. Here are 6 wrestlers with a bright future ahead of them in the years to come.





