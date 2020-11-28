NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Contract, Ricky Rubio's Role

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

There have been a bunch of free-agent signings and trades around the NBA over the past week. It's been a wild sprint of an offseason that's going to lead directly into the 2020-21 season.

Some teams have greatly improved their rosters heading into the new campaign, making the necessary moves that could put them in the playoffs at the end of the upcoming season. Others have already been thinking about future offseasons, preparing to have cap space for potential top free agents or trying to keep players from hitting the market by negotiating extensions.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA as this exciting offseason continues.

Bucks Less Confident in Giannis' Long-Term Commitment?

At one point in the past week, it appeared that the Milwaukee Bucks were going to acquire shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic in a trade with the Sacramento Kings. Then, that deal fell apart, Bogdanovic became a restricted free agent, and he signed with the Atlanta Hawks.

And it's possible that had an impact on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Bogdanovic was Antetokounmpo's "preferred addition all offseason," as Antetokounmpo wanted them to form a "Big Three" along with Khris Middleton. The Bucks have added point guard Jrue Holiday this offseason, but Bogdanovic likely would have bolstered their lineup even further.

"There has since been a categorical step back in the Bucks' confidence in getting a long-term commitment from their superstar, even if Antetokounmpo ultimately accepts the franchise's offer of a five-year, $228 million supermax extension," Fischer wrote.

Antetokounmpo hasn't signed that deal yet, either, so it's possible he could decide not to and hit free agency after the 2020-21 season. If that happens, then the two-time reigning NBA MVP is sure to have plenty of suitors trying to sway him to their team for the future.

It's sure to be one of the top storylines to follow for the next year, and it could have a huge impact on the landscape of the league. Antetokounmpo makes any team a contender, and it may be hard for the Bucks to have sustained success if they end up losing him.

Rubio Impressed Timberwolves in His Previous Stops

Ricky Rubio spent his first six NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves before going on to spend two years with the Utah Jazz and one with the Phoenix Suns. Now, the 30-year-old point guard is heading back to Minnesota after the Timberwolves acquired him in a trade on Nov. 16.

After his first stint with the Timberwolves, Rubio impressed during his time with the Jazz and the Suns. That had an impact on Minnesota deciding to reacquire him, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. And the Timberwolves are hoping he can boost rookie shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who they selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

"Once they decided on Edwards, they made a determined effort to bring the Spaniard back home," Krawczynski wrote. "Watching what Rubio did for a young Donovan Mitchell in Utah was a big factor in their pursuit, and how he was able to play alongside Mitchell and then Devin Booker in Phoenix sold the Wolves on giving up the 17th pick and one of their lone trade pieces with real value in James Johnson."

Over two seasons in Utah, Rubio averaged 12.9 points and 5.7 assists in 145 games. This past season in Phoenix, he averaged 13 points and 8.8 assists in 65 games. Not only were his scoring numbers up from his time in Minnesota, but Rubio continued to be an impressive playmaker.

If Rubio can continue to play at a high level in this next phase of his career, perhaps the Timberwolves can become a playoff contender. They've only reached the postseason once in the past 16 seasons, and they haven't won a playoff series since 2004.