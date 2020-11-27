Twitter Reacts to Charles Barkley and Top Moments from Capital One's 'The Match'

DAVID B. PARKER/Associated Press

There were two important things to come out of Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" on Friday.

First and most importantly, the event featuring the team of Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeating Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry raised more than $5.4 million. That money will be donated to 20 HBCUs across the country and two nonprofit organizations that help students attending HBCUs.

Mickelson hit the match-winning birdie on the 15th hole to give Lefty and Barkley a 4 and 3 victory over Manning and Curry.

Much less important in the overall scheme of things were the highlights and comedic moments that came out of these four sports icons sharing the same golf course.

Barkley is often a source of tremendous comedy when he pulls out the golf bag. The Basketball Hall of Famer didn't disappoint.

Even though Barkley still struggles to hit the ball straight, there was praise for the change in his swing:

Of course, Barkley wound up getting the last laugh because his team won. He even got to partake in the trash talk by telling the announcers to call the match even before they made the turn:

In victory, though, Barkley still had to hear his fellow Inside the NBA analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal roast him:

All four players had their moment in the spotlight throughout the match. Curry, one half of the Splash Brothers with the Golden State Warriors, helped bettors win money by hitting the water with his tee shot on No. 10:

Curry was also grilled by former teammate Andre Iguodala for his wardrobe and by Mickelson for a chip shot that didn't go the way it was supposed to:

The two-time NBA MVP did show off some of the skills that have led him to compete on the Korn Ferry Tour in officially sanctioned tournaments.

There was a moment when it looked like a real-life game of Mario Kart was going to break out between Curry and Barkley:

Manning was fairly quiet overall, though he did get in on the trash talk before the event teed off and was able to showcase his golf talent since he doesn't have to focus all of his energy on football in retirement:

The star of the show turned out to be Mickelson. The 50-year-old showed up to Capital One's The Match in style by showing off his calves, presumably to intimidate the opposing team:

Mickelson also had to act as a sage for his partner whenever Barkley needed a pick-me-up or advice on how to handle an upcoming shot.

On his walk-off birdie, Mickelson barely waited one second after the ball to hit the bottom of the cup before letting Curry and Manning know it was over:

Regardless of the trash talk and competition once the match began, the end result was to support a good cause.

Looking ahead, Curry will be reporting to training camp on Tuesday, with the NBA season set to begin on Dec. 22.

Mickelson hasn't confirmed what his next tournament will be, but the Sony Open in January seems like a safe bet.

Barkley and Manning will continue to enjoy the benefits of retirement, though Sir Charles will be back in his role as a TNT NBA analyst when the season begins next month.

Manning, who was recently named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will await final voting results on Feb. 6. It seems like a given that the 14-time Pro Bowler will be inducted as part of the 2021 class in his first time on the ballot.