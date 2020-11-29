Power Ranking Every Current Tag Team on WWE Raw and SmackDown Roster

0 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

2020 has not been a great year for the tag team division in WWE. This year alone, we have lost teams like The Kabuki Warriors, The B-Team, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Bayley and Sasha Banks, Fire and Desire, Heavy Machinery, The IIconics and Angel Garza and Andrade, and that might not even be all of them.

Tag team wrestling in WWE ebbs and flows like anything else. There are times of resurgence followed by periods of drought and rebuilding. Currently, the men's and women's tag team divisions are working with skeleton crews. A few new teams have formed in 2020 but not enough to make up for what was lost.

With the exception of alliances like Otis and Chad Gable or Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce, the men's and women's tag team divisions have 12 teams between them. Let's go through each team and rank them based on their chemistry as partners, their ability and overall success. This will only be for Raw and SmackDown, so NXT teams will not be included.