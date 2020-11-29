Power Ranking Every Current Tag Team on WWE Raw and SmackDown RosterNovember 29, 2020
Power Ranking Every Current Tag Team on WWE Raw and SmackDown Roster
2020 has not been a great year for the tag team division in WWE. This year alone, we have lost teams like The Kabuki Warriors, The B-Team, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Bayley and Sasha Banks, Fire and Desire, Heavy Machinery, The IIconics and Angel Garza and Andrade, and that might not even be all of them.
Tag team wrestling in WWE ebbs and flows like anything else. There are times of resurgence followed by periods of drought and rebuilding. Currently, the men's and women's tag team divisions are working with skeleton crews. A few new teams have formed in 2020 but not enough to make up for what was lost.
With the exception of alliances like Otis and Chad Gable or Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce, the men's and women's tag team divisions have 12 teams between them. Let's go through each team and rank them based on their chemistry as partners, their ability and overall success. This will only be for Raw and SmackDown, so NXT teams will not be included.
12. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose
Following WWE's decision to break up Fire and Desire, Mandy Rose has found herself with a new ally on Raw in the form of Dana Brooke.
The two Superstars have a lot in common aesthetically, and their in-ring styles mesh well, but this is the definition of a team WWE threw together because it had nothing better for either star elsewhere.
The handful of matches they have had as partners have been underwhelming and have not led to many victories, so they have a long way to go before they are ready for a run with the women's tag titles.
Even though both Superstars have their upsides, they haven't been together long enough or done enough as a team to justify ranking them higher on the list.
11. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
Like Rose and Brooke, the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler is a perfect example of WWE creating a team for two singles wrestlers who have nothing else to do.
They have found some success, enjoying a reign as the Raw tag team champions, but their main use seems to be providing other teams with victories before they challenge whoever holds the titles at the time.
If WWE wants to build up the credibility of another duo, it uses Roode and Ziggler to do it because they are just good enough to provide a decent roadblock for their opponents.
Roode spent several months out of action, while Ziggler engaged in a brief feud with Drew McIntyre, so 2020 has not been a good year for them.
They have no unity in their look, and WWE doesn't appear like it wants to push them, so it might not be long before they go their separate ways.
10. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax won the women's tag titles from Banks and Bayley at Payback in August. But since then, they have not had any challengers dangerous enough to threaten their reign.
Recently, they have mostly feuded with Lana, who isn't even a tag team competitor. That tells you everything you need to know about how WWE's books the women's tag team division.
At one point in 2020, the promotion had at least five teams that had the potential to be great champions, yet management broke up most of them with little to no logic behind the decisions.
Jax and Baszler have a good dynamic as tough customers who don't like each other much but get the job done when the bell rings. With time, they could grow into a great duo. But right now, they haven't had enough to work with to put them any higher on the list.
9. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
The Hurt Business is one of the best things on Raw. With MVP leading the group as its mouthpiece and Bobby Lashley as the U.S. champion, The Hurt Business are the top stable on the main roster.
Shelton Benjamin joined the group shortly after it was formed, and after some failed recruitment attempts, Cedric Alexander joined their ranks.
Benjamin and Alexander have been teaming up recently in an attempt to bring more gold to the stable but have been unsuccessful up to this point. However, the skill of both men helped push them past the bottom of this list. In the short time they have been working as a team, they have had some fun matches with The New Day.
Between Benjamin's technical prowess and Alexander's high-flying ability, they could become one of the best teams in WWE with the right booking.
8. The Viking Raiders
The Viking Raiders haven't been seen on television in months because of Ivar's neck surgery, so their latter half of 2020 has been uneventful.
They had a storyline with The Street Profits that saw them compete in a series of different challenges. Some of the segment hit, and some parts missed big.
Erik and Ivar were known as War Machine in Japan, where they dominated many other teams. But ever since debuting on the main roster in 2019, they have been watered down and turned into semi-comedic characters.
Their saving grace is their ability to kick ass against almost any opponent. Their unique mix of speed and power makes them a threat to any team holding gold.
Let's hope Ivar recovers so they can return in 2021 with a renewed push as one of the top teams in the company.
7. Lucha House Party
Lucha House Party has been together for a couple years, but a lot of their early work was featured exclusively on 205 Live, so a lot of fans didn't see it.
Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are still together, but Kalisto was kicked out of the group during October's draft when his ego became too big to be contained in the trio.
Even without Kalisto, Metalik and Dorado are an outstanding team with the potential to have a great match with any opponent WWE puts across the ring.
Their lucha libre skills mean they are fun to watch, and their personalities make it easy for fans to like them. They just need more consistent booking to be real contenders for the tag titles.
6. The Riott Squad
Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan have had a wild ride. They came to the main roster as trouble-causing heels before a couple of injuries derailed their momentum.
They spent time as rivals before reuniting in 2020. Unfortunately, Sarah Logan was released this year so the group was unable to reform as a trio.
Riott is an awesome competitor, and Morgan has improved by leaps and bounds over the past couple of years. She has matured both in the ring and on the mic with Riott as her mentor. They have yet to win the women's tag titles, but they seem like the best option to dethrone Jax and Baszler.
The Riott Squad 2.0 needs the same thing every other tag team does at this point: to be featured regularly and given some important wins to help them build momentum before they challenge the champs again. 2021 could be their year.
5. The Miz and John Morrison
The only reason The Miz and John Morrison made it this high on the list is because their previous time as partners was taken into account. If this were based on their current run, they would be much lower.
The Miz might be Mr. Money in the Bank, but as a tag team, he and Morrison have not done much in 2020. They had a couple of failed title opportunities and produced some hilariously bad music videos. That's about it.
Their chemistry as partners and real-life friends is undeniable, and they could instantly be contenders for the tag titles if WWE needs a team to step up.
With The Miz holding the MITB contract, there is a good chance he ends up holding a singles title while Morrison is left to be his hype man. If The Miz loses when he cashes in, they will probably end up in a feud with The Street Profits by early 2021.
4. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
Like a few other teams on this list, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura were thrown together randomly, but during their time together, they have grown into one of the best duos on SmackDown.
Sure, they don't get as many promo segments as teams like The New Day, but they make up for what they lack in verbal skills with in-ring ability.
Cesaro is among the best wrestlers on the planet. There is no debate here. He can have show-stealing matches with technicians, powerhouses and high-flyers because he can do it all. Nakamura is just as skilled, but his talents are more focused. He might not do a lot of dives, but he will kick an opponent's head off his shoulders in the blink of an eye.
With any luck, WWE gives them another run with the tag titles in 2021 because they have grown into an enjoyable team.
3. The Usos
If you made it this far into the list, the top three teams should be obvious. And they could all reasonably claim the No. 1 spot.
Jimmy Uso has been out with an injury since WrestleMania 36, but Jey has been in one of this year's most high-profile storylines with cousin Roman Reigns.
The Usos debuted on the main roster in 2010, which makes them one of the few teams to last an entire decade in WWE without breaking up. That's an accomplishment in itself based on how often WWE breaks up tag teams.
The Usos are six-time tag champs across both brands and have a long history of putting on incredible matches against a variety of teams. They have already secured their spot in the Hall of Fame.
When Jimmy returns, he will either help Jey break free from Reigns' influence or join him to make The Bloodline a trio once more.
2. The New Day
Losing Big E was a blow to The New Day, but if he gets the singles push he deserves on SmackDown, it will all be worth it.
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are perfectly capable of holding down the fort while Big E pursues individual goals on the blue brand. Once they come back together, it will be an epic reunion.
The New Day is one of the most popular acts in WWE. They were great as heels, but they have spent several years working as babyfaces because the WWE Universe loves them so much.
Not only are they great on the mic, but they can also compete in the ring with the best. Woods has surprising power and explosive offense, while Kingston brings the high-flying excitement.
In any other year other than 2020, The New Day would have been at the top of this list without question.
1. The Street Profits
By far, the most entertaining and enjoyable tag team of 2020 has been The Street Profits. Across all brands, they have become one of the top acts in WWE.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins did not have an easy road to get to where they are. Dawkins spent several years in the developmental system before he found the right partner in Ford.
They have developed their gimmick into something everyone seems to enjoy. They are popular with men and women of every age and with casual and hardcore fans alike. They even managed to make that horrible storyline with The Viking Raiders somewhat entertaining.
Their in-ring work has been on par with that of the best teams WWE has to offer, especially when it comes to Ford. His agility is unmatched in WWE today, and he uses it to his advantage.
Choosing between The Profits and The New Day for the top spot was difficult, but if you look at the 2020 each team has had, Ford and Dawkins won by a hair.