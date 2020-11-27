Lynch Pregnancy Update, Rick Steiner's Son Has WWE Tryout, Walter Milestone

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Rollins Gives Update on Lynch's Pregnancy

Seth Rollins provided an update Thursday on his fiancee Becky Lynch, who is pregnant with the couple's first child.

Rollins told WWE Network (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Sai Mohan) that Lynch is doing well in the latter stages of her pregnancy: "She's doing really well. Our due date is fast approaching. It's crazy to think we'll be parents soon. I'm sure she's ready to get back to work just like we all are. But yeah, she's been so incredible through the entire pregnancy."

Lynch announced her pregnancy in April, which led to her relinquishing the Raw Women's Championship after a 398-day reign and presenting it to women's Money in the Bank winner Asuka.

Lynch has not appeared on WWE programming since then, and she has largely stayed out of the spotlight altogether and refraining from social media for the most part until recently releasing a pregnancy photo shoot.

Shortly after her pregnancy announcement, Lynch told ESPN's Charlotte Gibson that she is due in December.

At Survivor Series on Sunday, Rollins sacrificed himself by dropping to his knees and telling Sheamus to Brogue Kick him. The Celtic Warrior obliged and Rollins was eliminated from the match.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that was WWE's way of writing Rollins off television so he can be with Lynch to see the birth of their child.

It is unclear when Rollins or Lynch will return to WWE programming, but they are obviously primarily focused on the impending birth of their child right now.

Rick Steiner's Son Tries Out for WWE

A second generation of the Steiner wrestling family may soon make its presence felt in WWE.

According to Meltzer (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Bronson Rechsteiner recently had a WWE tryout. Rechsteiner is the son of former WWE Superstar Rick Steiner, who was one half of the Steiner Brothers with his younger brother Scott.

Rechsteiner, 23, played college football at Kennesaw State University as a fullback. After he was not selected in the 2020 NFL draft, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens in May.

The Ravens waived Rechsteiner in August, paving the way for him to transition into the world of professional wrestling.

The Steiner Brothers wrestled in WWE from 1992 to 1994, winning the WWE Tag Team Championships twice. Their greatest success came before and after that run, however, in WCW.

The Steiners held the WCW World Tag Team Championships seven times and the WCW United States tag team titles once.

Also, Rick was a three-time WCW television champion and one-time WCW United States champion as an individual and had one reign each with the world and U.S. tag titles with Kenny Kaos and Eddie Gilbert, respectively.

Both Rick and Scott wrestled collegiately at the University of Michigan, while Bronson won a state title in wrestling while in high school.

There is no denying Rechsteiner's pedigree, and that alone could make him an ideal candidate to become a WWE Superstar in the near future.

Walter Reaches Milestone in Title Reign

NXT United Kingdom champion Walter reached a major milestone Thursday, as his reign hit the 600-day mark, per WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton.

Although the NXT United Kingdom title was established in 2017, only three Superstars have held it. Tyler Bate won a tournament to become the inaugural champion, but Pete Dunne beat him for the title 125 days later.

After Dunne reigned as NXT UK champion for 685 days, Walter beat him at NXT TakeOver: New York in April 2019 to become the new titleholder.

Walter has dominated since winning the title, and he has yet to lose a singles match by pinfall or submission in WWE. While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from defending the title for an extended period of time, Walter recently returned to action.

The Austrian star successfully defended his title against Ilja Dragunov in a hard-hitting match in October on NXT UK television.

Prior to the pandemic, Walter was embroiled in a feud with Finn Balor in NXT, and he and his Imperium stable were running roughshod over the brand.

The pandemic caused NXT to reverse course, and it is unclear if or when he will return. Until that happens, Walter figures to continue his reign of terror over NXT UK.

