Capital One's 'The Match': Best Trash Talk, Highlights and Funniest Moments

Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" may have been won by the team of Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley, but the event was for sports fans who love to see iconic athletes talk trash to each other.

Mickelson and Barkley defeated Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning 4 and 3. Capital One's The Match announced a donation of more than $5.4 million total to 20 different HBCUs across the country:

On the golf course, the four athletes were more than ready to bring the entertainment value to the proceedings.

Even before they got to the first tee, Manning was testing out some jokes at Mickelson's expense:

The five-time NFL MVP was able to back up that talk with a par putt to win the first hole for his team and nearly had the highlight of the day on No. 2 when his second shot from the fairway just missed the hole:

Of course, whenever Barkley is playing golf, he's must-see television. The Basketball Hall of Famer is infamous for how he swings a club, but as Mickelson noted during a tee shot on No. 5, it didn't look that bad, even though the ball didn't go where it was supposed to:

There were plenty of laugh-out-loud moments involving Barkley throughout the day:

One staple of Capital One's The Match is the cameo appearances by current and former athletes who like to roast their peers. That happened this time, in particular with Shaquille O'Neal and Andre Iguodala calling in to offer takes on everything from who they were betting on to Curry's wardrobe:

For a duo playing in their first event together, Barkley and Mickelson had good chemistry throughout the match. Lefty was the star of the group and offered words of wisdom to his partner.

Now that Capital One's The Match is in the rearview mirror, Barkley, Manning and Mickelson can kick back and enjoy some downtime. Barkley doesn't have to return to work until the NBA season tips off on Dec. 22. The PGA Tour is on hiatus for a few weeks, so Mickelson doesn't have to get ready for any events.

Manning has been retired for five years.

Curry, on the other hand, will be right back to work. The Golden State Warriors report to training camp next week, with the NBA regular season set to begin in less than one month.